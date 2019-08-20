CSIR UGC NET June 2019: The cut off list for June NET 2019 has been released on the official website . Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the list on the official website by following the instructions given below.

CSIR UGC NET June 2019: The CSIR NET subject wise cut off list has been released on the official website of UGC NET 2019. All the candidates who had appeared in the examination and were eagerly waiting for the cut off marks are advised to check the list for June NET 2019 released on the official website. The steps to download the list have been mentioned below.

How to download the CSIR UGC NET June 2019 Subject wise cut off list?

Candidates need to visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET

On the homepage, click on the latest notification related to the release of cut off marks

On clicking, a list with all the cut off marks will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of the same for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the subject wise cut off list: UGC NET June 2019 Subject wise cut off list

The NTA had conducted the National Eligibility Test under the UGC in June this year for those who aspire to join Universities as Lecturer or become a JRF or Junior Research Fellow. Earlier, CBSE was the conducting authority for UGC NET examination.

According to reports, the CSIR NET Result 2019 was announced through the official website of NTA on August 14, 2019. As many as 3,690 candidates have qualified for Lectureship this year while 2,150 candidates were awarded the Junior Research Fellowship from CSIR.

For more information regarding the National Eligibility Test, aspiring candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of NTA.

