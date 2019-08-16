CSIR UGC NET June result 2019 has been declared by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. Candidates those who had appeared in the written exam held on June 16, 2019, are advised to check and download their result can visit the official website of CSIR.

Steps to check CSIR UGC June NET result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR— csirhrdg.res.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link which reads “CSIR UGC NET 2019 result”

Step 3: Candidates would then redirected to a new page

Step 4: CSIR UGC NET 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Search your roll number (Press control and F (ctrl+F), then type your roll number )

Step 6: Check your result, download and take the hard copy for future reference.

The CISR NET Result PDF contains the rank of the selected candidates for JRF (NET) CSIR, JRF (NET) UGC, and Lectureship (NET) exams held in the month of June. Candidates who appeared for the CISR NET Exam for Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Earth Sciences, held in the month of June can check the result using their login credentials.

Total 7,550 candidates have qualified the CSIR NET June 2019 Result. Out of which 3860 candidates qualified JRF, while 3690 qualified NET.Candidates those who had qualified the JRF (NET) CSIR, or JRF (NET) UGC will be eligible for lectureship under UGC.

