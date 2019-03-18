CSIR UGC NET 2019: The applications for the CSIR UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 is all set to close through the official website of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) today. Candidates who are willing to appear in the upcoming examination can submit their applications at - csirhrdg.res.in.

CSIR UGC NET 2019: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is all set to close the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 application process through the official website today, March 18, 2019. Candidates interested to appear in the upcoming examination are advised to submit their filled up application forms through the official website – csirhrdg.res.in by today itself.

The CSIR will be conducting the UGC NET examination on June 16, 2019 for candidates aspiring for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) NET and Lecturership positions.

CSIR UGC NET 2019: Application Fee

Candidates must note that the application fees for registering to appear in the competitive eligibility examination vary for candidates belonging to different categories.

General candidates need to pay Rs. 1000 while candidates who belong to the category of other backward classes (OBC) will have to pay Rs 500 each and those who are Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST) or PwD candidates must pay Rs. 250 each against one application form.

How to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2019?

Step 1: Candidates need to log on to the official website – csirhrdg.res.in.

Step 2: Candidates need to, click on ‘apply online’ link displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Now, candidates will be redirected to a new window

Step 4: Here click on to the link ‘register here’

Step 5: Now, fill in all the necessary details and click on the submit button

Step 6: Log in to the user portal with the new registration number, and log-in details

Step 7: Fill in the UGC NET 2019 application form and upload signature, images and supporting documents

Step 8: Make application fee payment online

Step 9: Keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference

Eligibility Criteria for CSIR UGC NET 2019:

Age Limit for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF):

Candidates who aspire to appear or apply for Junior Research Fellowship (NET), must note that they will be eligible for the same only if their age is maximum 28 years as on January 1, 2019.

Age Limit for Lecturership:

Candidates who are appearing for the UGC NET 2019 and aspire only for Lecturership opportunities must note that there is no upper age limit for applying.

For more details regarding the application process and other necessary information of UGC NET 2019, candidates can log into the official website and go through the notifications uploaded by the authority.

Here’s the link to go to the CSIR official website: http://csirhrdg.res.in/

