CSPDCL Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the posts of Data Entry Operators. Candidates can earn a monthly remuneration of Rs 19,800/- for the first two years if selected for the post. The last date for application to the post is November 5, 2018.

CSPDCL Recruitment 2018: The Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL) has released a notification for the recruitment of Data Entry Operators on its official website. According to the notification, applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for the above-mentioned post. Candidates who are willing to apply for the same can log in to the official website of CSPDCL and go through the details regarding the application.

The last date for submission of the filled up application forms has been scheduled for November 5, 2018, till 5 pm on the official website. As per reports, there are around 670 vacancies at Ambikapur, Jagdalpur, or Raipur/Bilaspur/Durg Rajnandgaon branches of the organisation. Candidates must note that only those who are in the age group of 18 to 35 years (40 years for SC/ST/OBC) can apply for Data Entry Operator post as on October 1, 2018.

How to apply for CSPDCL Recruitment 2018 (Data Entry Operators)?

Go to the official website of CSPDCL – cspdcl.co.in

Search for the recruitment link on the homepage

Click on the it

Candidates will be directed to a new window

Click on the option ‘Data Entry Operator’

Candidates will be redirected to the Online Application page

Click on ‘Apply Online’ read the guidelines for application

Fill the details in the application form and submit

Take a print out of the same for future reference

To log into the official website and read the detailed notification before applying to the post, click on this link: https://cspdcl.co.in/cseb/(S(kvlbk3gdvpwtsnw5sfn0un3k))/frmHome.aspx

