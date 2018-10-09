The Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL) has released the notification for 670 posts of Data Entry Operator (DEO). Aspirants may apply for the Data Entry Operator (DEO) jobs directly on CSPHCL's official website @cspdcl.co.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 5, 2018.

The candidates of the general category have to pay Rs 700 with their application, while applicants from the reserved category (SC/ST) have to submit a fee of Rs 500.

As per the notification on CSPHCL’s website, the last date to apply for CSPHCL DEO post is November 5, 2018.

The interested candidates can pay the application fee through Credit card/debit card/ UPI or NET Banking.

Eligibility criteria for the CSPHCL DEO post:

The candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in BE (Computer Science/ Information Technology), B.Sc (Computer Science/ Information Technology) or BCA.

Age limit for the General category applicants is 35 years, while a relaxation of 5 years has been given to SC/ST.

Typing knowledge is must for all the candidates.

Exam pattern

The candidates will be selected on the basis of merit in the exam, which consists of 200 questions. The candidates can attempt the 3-hour exam in Hindi and English.

