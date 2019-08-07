CSRU declares UG, PG result 2019: PG and UG result 2019 has been declared by the Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CSRU), the UG and PG exams were held in the month of May 2019. Candidates can check the result @csru.ac

CSRU declares UG, PG result 2019: Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CSRU), Haryana announced the Under Graduate and Post Graduate result 2019 for the exams which was held in the month of May 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the UG and PG exam 2019 can check the result by visiting the official website of CRSU or click on the link to visit directly.

Candidates must know that the CSRU UG and PG result will only be available on the official website of CSRU and no other source. The result had been announced through online mode and candidates must fill all the credentials like hall ticket number and security code. The result will appear in a PDF form candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it to read it thoughtfully.

Follow the steps to check the UG, PG exam 2019

Step 1: Click on the link @csru.ac

Step 2: On the homepage, under Announcements

Step 3: Click on the 5th link, Result UG -PG May 19 Examinations 06-08-2019 NEW

Step 4: The result will appear in an Excel sheet

Step 5: To make it easier candidates must go through the list and search for their allotted roll number

Step 6: Candidates can download the result or take a hard copy of it for future reference.

CRSU is a state university of Haryana, Jind, India which was earlier established in the name of Kurukshetra University Post Graduate Regional Centre in 2007, but eventually the name changed and now the university has been called by the name Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU). The official website of CRSU @

