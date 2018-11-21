CTET 2018 Admit Card: Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to release the Admit cards or hall tickets for the CTET 2018. Candidates can check the official website -ctet.nic.in and check the release date.

CTET 2018 Admit Card: Central Board of Secondary Education has yesterday released a notification stating that the CTET 2018 Admit Cards will be published on the official website of CTET on November 22, 2018. All the candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming Central Teacher Eligibility Test this year to be conducted by the Board on Sunday, i.e. on December 9, 2018. The CTET 2018 Admit Cards will be published at ctet.nic.in and candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the same.

Moreover, those who are appearing in the examination must note that they are required to produce the Admit Cards or hall tickets on the at the examination centres on the day of examination failing to which the candidate may be debarred from the examination hall.

Here is the direct link to download the CTET 2018 Syllabus: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=115&iii=Y

How to download CTET 2018 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of CTET – ctet.nic.in

Search for the link that reads, “CTET 2018 Admit Card Download” and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a different window

Here, enter the necessary details and submit

The CTET 2018 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Meanwhile, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted every year for those who aspire to become a teacher. The Central Board of Secondary Education conducts the CTET on behalf of the Ministry of Human Resource and Development to recruit quality teachers in various educational institutions across the country.

To directly go to the official website of CTET and download the Admit Card, click on this link: ctet.nic.in

