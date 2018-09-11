CTET 2018 Application Correction: The online application correction process for CTET 2018 exam is soon going to be closed on the official website of CBSE. Those who have not yet completed the correction process can do the same before September 15, 2018, by visiting the official website ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2018 Application Correction: The application form correction process for the CTET 2018 examination to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education is still open on the official website of the Board. Candidates who have not yet made corrections in their CTET 2018 application form can log into the website and login to their application with their respective User Id and Password at ctet.nic.in.

As per the reports, the correction window has been activated on the official website by the Board on September 6, 2018 and it will go on till September 15, 2018.

ALSO READ: SBI Clerk result 2018: SBI clerk mains exam result to be declared soon @ sbi.co.in, see how to download

Candidates can follow the steps given here, to make corrections on the earlier submitted CTET 2018 Application form:

Log on to the official website of CBSE CTET 2018, ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Candidate login portal link

Log in with your User Id and Password

Earlier submitted application form of the candidate will appear on the screen the computer

Click on the tab where improvement is needed

Enter the correct information and save

Submit your application finally

ALSO READ: UPSC Recruitment 2018: Apply for 21 Drug Inspector, Lecturer posts @ upsc.gov.in, last date is September 13

Watch video: How to correct CTET 2018 Application form?

ALSO READ: IBPS Clerk 2018: Official recruitment notification to release soon @ ibps.in, check details here

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More