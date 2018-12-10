CTET 2018: The CTET 2018 exam is now over and candidates must be waiting for the CTET Answer Keys, which is soon to be released by the Board on its official website. Candidates can download the same as soon as it is published at www.ctetnic.in with the help of the steps given below.

CTET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi had conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET for candidates aspiring to serve as a Teacher under the government on Sunday, i.e. on December 9, 2018 at various centres across the country. According to reports, around 17 lakh candidates have participated in the examination this year. Also, it has been lewarned from reports that the examination took place at 92 cities. This year, as per the candidates, the CTET examination was of moderate level and the easiest paper to crack seemed to be English for them, paper I was held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and paper II from 9.30 am to 12 pm.

Meanwhile, the candidates are now waiting for the answer keys to be released by the Board, which is soon to be published on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education. The Board have however, not announced anything regarding the release of the Answer Keys. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website and download the CTET 2018 Answer Keys as soon as it is being published by the Board at www.ctetnic.in.

How to download the CTET 2018 Exam Answer Keys?

Log in to the official website of the Board as mentioned above – www.ctetnic.in

Now, candidates need to search for the link that reads, “CTET Answer Key Download” on the homepage

Click on the same

Candidates will be taken to a different page and a pdf will appear on the screen

Download the same an tally them with your attempted answers in the examination

Take a print out of the same if necessary for reference

Meanwhile, the candidates might also be allowed to raise objections against any wrong or doubtful answers, as per trends earlier.

