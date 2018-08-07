CTET 2018: The CBSE Board will be releasing the new CTET 2018 exam dates soon, ctet.nic.in. Candidates who are going to appear for the CTET 2018 examination this year are advised to keep eye on its official website of CBSE CTET so that they can be prepared. Check out the important dates and instructions for CTET 2018 examinations.

CBSE CTET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has already started the online application process of CTET 2018 through its official website. Interested candidates, who are eager to make a career in teaching children in schools can now take the opportunity to apply for the CTET examination to be conducted by the CBSE Board. The applications should be submitted by the candidates only on the online portal of CBSE CTET, i.e. at ctet.nic.in.

However, the dates of the CBSE CTET 2018 is going to be revised by the Board and the new dates of the CTET examination will be announced on the official website soon. The Teachers’ Eligibility test will be conducted in twenty different languages across 92 cities throughout the country.

Also Read: RPSC RAS/RTS prelims exam 2018: Answer keys to be released soon @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Interested candidates can also go through the detailed notification containing details of examination, syllabus, languages eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates on CTET’s official website www.ctet.nic.in.

For Full notification in Hindi, click here: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=126&iii=Y

For Full notification in English, click here: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=125&iii=Y

ALSO READ: DRDO Recruitment 2018: Apply for 494 Senior Technical Assistant posts at drdo.gov.in, check details

Steps to check the revised CTET 2018 exam dates on the official website of CTET:

Log in to the official website, ctet.nic.in On the left corner of the homepage under the ‘Current Events’ tab click on the latest relevant notification After clicking on it, candidates will be directed to a pdf Download the same and take a print out of the same if necessary for reference

To go to the official website and check the revised date of CTET 2018 examination, click on this link: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Public/Home.aspx

ALSO READ: UPPSC PCS Prelims 2018: Exam postponed to October 28 due to excessive applications

ALSO READ: SSC CPO 2018: Exam date and Admit card likely to be published soon @ ssc.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More