Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which is the conducting authority of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test is expected to begin with the online application for the CTET 2018 exam from next month, the updates come after 1 month of the notification of the dealy of the online application for the CTET exam. As per the CTET 2018 exam schedule, the process of the application for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test was expected to start from 22nd June and the last date of submission of the application form online was 19th July.

It is now expected that the CBSE will begin the CTET 2018 online application process from next month, that is August. It is now sure that the Central Teacher Eligibility Test exam date will also be postponed to the next date.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test is an exam which is conducted by the CBSE for the applicants to become a teacher for Class 1st to 5th( Primary Stage) and for class 6th to 8th (Elementary Stage). Central Teacher Eligibility Test is held in two paper – Paper 1 and Paper 2.

