CTET 2018 Paper-1 and 2 exams analysis: Central Board Secondary Education Board (CBSE) conducted the CTET 2018 Paper-1 and 2 exams on December 9, Sunday. The CTET is the biggest teaching examination which is conducted to recruit the teachers. Every year, more than one lakh candidates apply for the position. The exams were held in the morning shift i.e., 9.30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The level of the CTET Paper – 2 exams was Moderate, however, the previous paper was easy. We have compiled the exam analysis, section vise difficulty level, good attempts and important highlights of the examination.

CTET Upper Primary Level Exam Analysis 2018: Important Highlights

Overall level of the CTET exams was Moderate and as compared to the previous year paper was Easy.

Child development section was moderate and many questions were asked from learning and pedagogy topics.

Science & Mathematics was also moderate and mostly the questions were asked from Arithmetic &Biology

Social Studies was also easy to moderate and most of the question asked from Political Science and Geography.

No major changes in the English language section. This year passage was lengthy.

Hindi language was easy as compared to previous year.

The expected cut off can be listed as follows:

For general category, 60 percent of marks are required which means out of 150, 90 marks are needed. For OBC/SC/ST category, 55 percent of marks are required which means, 82 marks are needed out of 150.

This was the brief exam review of CTET Paper 2 exam. For more details like section wise difficulty level, and questions asked from each section in CTET exam, check detailed exam analysis of CTET Paper 2 exam 2018 at GradeUp.

