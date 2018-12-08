CTET 2018: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 is around the corner and those who have applied for it must be feeling really anxious. The exam is scheduled to take place in over 2296 centres across India on December 9. The exam is made up of two parts — Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates, who are all set to appear in the exam taking place tomorrow, can go through these last-minute tips to be better prepared for the examination.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 is around the corner and those who have applied for it must be feeling really anxious. The exam is scheduled to take place in over 2296 centres across India on December 9. The exam is made up of two parts — Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates who are looking forward to teaching students from Class 1 to Class 5 will appear for Paper 1 while those interested in Class 6 to Class 8 will be appearing for Paper 2.

The candidates, who are all set to appear in the exam taking place tomorrow, can go through these last-minute tips to be better prepared for the examination. It is being expected that you have already completed the syllabus for once and are in the process of revising it. Let’s go through the steps you need to follow before finally making it to the examination hall.

Students are advised to solve mock papers as it is the best way to check your preparation. Mock papers also make students best prepared and confident about themselves.

The revision is always necessary. If you have completed going through the syllabus once then it is necessary for the students to revise the study material and notes. Revising your notes and study material will boost you with confidence and that is what much required for now.

Those who are unaware of the fact that there is no negative marking in the CTET examination, well, now you are free to attempt every question. It would be better if you first attempt those questions that you know well.

The students are also advised to go through the NCERT books as there are high chances that over four to five questions can be asked from them.

