CTET 2018: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) CTET 2018 has scheduled their exam on December 9, 2018. The exam of CTET will include two papers Paper 1, Paper 2. All the eligible and interested who have applied for the exam will appear for Paper 1 and followed Paper 2 will be taken up by those who desire to give the upper primary level. Interested students are advised to read and go through the previous year mock question papers. The interested students can try solving the mock question papers by Aglasem for all subjects in English and Hindi language. The mock question papers are free of cost on the website.

President Ramnath Kovind will be visiting Lucknow and Gorakhpur so the candidates are advised to reach the venue before time as the traffic and diversions will be at its peak. The examination will be held at the given venues. According to the reports, students should reach before time to avoid traffic and crowd for the inconvenience on the mentioned cities. The answer key of CTET 2018 exam will be released on the official website after the completion of the exam. All the eligible and interested candidates must ensure 60% in the exam.

The cut-off for the exam will be more than 60% to qualify for the exam. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the result of CTET 2018 exam on its official website. Keep visiting the official website of CTET and CBSE for more information for the exam.

