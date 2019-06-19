CTET 2019 admit card: Central Board of Central Education (CBSE) is soon going to release the admit cards for the Central Teacher's Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 examination. Candidates can download the admit card after its release from ntet.nic.in

CTET 2019 admit card: The admit cards for the Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 examination will be soon released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CTET examination 2019 is scheduled to be held on July 7, 2019. The official website of the Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test (CTET) has still no notification bout the release date of the admit cards. After the release of the admit cards, all the candidates who have filled the application form for the same can visit the official website of the Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test (CTET) to download the admit cards, ctet.nic.in.

The Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test (CTET) exam is held in two different slots i.e. Paper I and the Paper II. The CTET examination will be held in around 2200 examination centres in India from the official website as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card. The examination centre will be allotted to the candidates as per their preference which they mentioned in the application form.

Steps to download the CTET 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test (CTET), ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying CTET 2019 admit card present on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill all the required details including the registration number, date of birth and password in the mentioned fields.

Step 4: Tap the submit button.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the CTET 2019 admit card

Step 7: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you in order to take it to the examination centre with you as no one will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App