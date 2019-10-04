CTET 2019 application: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2019 application form correction has started on the official website of CBSE CTET 2019. Candidates can log into ctet.nic.in and complete the process before the last date mentioned in this article.

CTET 2019 application: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has started the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2019 online application form correction through the official website of CBSE CTET 2019 – ctet.nic.in. All the candidates who have applied for the upcoming CTET 2019 examination and wants to make corrections on their filled up application forms are advised to check the steps to make the corrections in the CTET 2019 application form given below.

Candidates must note that the last date for CTET application form correction has been scheduled for October 10, 2019. According to a notification on the CTET official website, no corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after the mentioned last date. CTET 2019 online application submission was closed through the official website on September 30, 2019, and the last date for fee submission was October 3, 2019, till 11:59 PM. According to the CTET 2019 notification, the CTET 2019 examination will be conducted on December 8, 2019, at various examination centres across the country.

Candidates who have applied for the examination must note that the CTET 2019 admit card or CTET admit card 2019 or CTET Exam Hall Tickets 2019 will be available for download from the third week of November.

Here’s the CTET Exam Schedule for December 2019

How to make corrections in the CTET 2019 online application form?

Candidates need to log into the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Application Form Correction CTET December 2019”

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to the login page

Here, fill in the login details and click on submit to access the previously filled up application form

On submitting, the application form will be displayed

Now, make the necessary changes and save

Go through the application form and finally submit

Keep a print out of the CTET 2019 application form for reference if necessary

For more information regarding the CTET 2019 examination, CTET Admit Card 2019, CTET Exam Date, CTET Exam Centre, and other candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website frequently.

