CTET July 2019 application: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the application process of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 till March 12. Those candidates who have not yet filled up the application form must hurry and submit the CTET 2019 application through the official website of CTET 2019 - ctet.nic.in before the scheduled last date.

CTET July 2019 Application: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification announcing the extension of application process of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 through the official website – ctet.nic.in. All those who want to appear in the teacher recruitment examination this year but have not been able to fill up the application form by the earlier scheduled last date for submission of application form can now fill the same and submit by March 12, 2019.

According to reports, the CBSE has released a notification which reads, “The last date of submitting online application form for CTET July 2019 is 12-03-2019 upto 5:00 P.M.,” said the official notification posted on the CTET July 2019 website.”

CTET July 2019: Important Dates

1. Online application submission last date at www.ctet.nic.in: March 12, 2019 upto 5:00 PM

2. Last date to submit application fee through E-Challan or Debit/Credit Card: March 15, 2019 by 3:30 PM

3. Final verification of payment of fee: March 19, 2019

4. Application corrections date: March 25 to April 1, 2019

5. CTET July 2019 exam date: July 7, 2019

Note: Candidates must note that no corrections will be entertained under any circumstances after the scheduled last date

How to apply for CTET July 2019?

1. Log into the official website of CBSE CTET 2019 as mentioned above

2. Now, look for the registration link on the homepage

3. Click on the link and proceed to fill the form

4. Candidates must enter their Name, Date of Birth and other necessary details to register themselves

5. On submitting the details, an ID and Password will be generated

6. Login to the application page with the credentials

7. Fill in the main application form with all the important personal details

8. Make application fee payment online

9. Submit the application form and keep a print out copy of the confirmation page

Here is the direct link to apply for CTET 2019 online: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/public/home.aspx

