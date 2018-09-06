CTET 2018 Application Correction: The online application correction process has been opened for the candidates who have made any mistake in filling up their CBSE CTET 2018 application form. Candidates can make corrections by visiting the official website ctet.nic.in from today, September 6, 2018 until September 15, 2018.

CTET 2018 Application Correction: Central Board of Secondary Education has opened the window for application correction on its official website from today, September 6, 2018. Candidates who have submitted their applications applied for the examination but have made even the slightest mistake in filling up the form can now make corrections by logging into the website – ctet.nic.in with their respective login id and password.

Moreover, the candidates should note that the CTET 2018 Correction link to improve the online application for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2018. will remain active from September 6, 2018 until September 15, 2018.

ALSO READ: UKPSC Recruitment 2018: 917 vacancies under Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, see details to apply @ Ukpsconline.in

Steps to make Application Correction Online:

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET 2018, ctet.nic.in Search for the Candidate login portal link and click on it Login with your credentials Earlier submitted application form of the candidate will appear on the screen Click on the tab where correction is needed to be made Enter the correct information and save Submit your application finally

ALSO READ: SSC Recruitment 2018: 1000 vacancies, 130 posts under Staff Selection Commission, apply @ ssc.nic.in

ALSO READ: SBI PO Interview 2018: 5 best tips and tricks to crack SBI Probationary Officer’s Interview this year

ALSO READ: SSC Recruitment 2018: 1000 vacancies, 130 posts under Staff Selection Commission, apply @ ssc.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More