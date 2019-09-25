CTET 2019: CBSE has extended the last date for registration till September 25. The board has also extended the fee payment date to September 30.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE on Wednesday extended the last date for the CTET 2019. The final day for the registration process will be now September 25, 2019. The last date for the fee payment has also been extended. Candidates can check the official website of the board and get the latest updates about the development.

The candidates can visit the official website @ctet.nic.in and apply for the registration process. The officials have maintained that the examination for the same will be conducted on December 8, 2019. Earlier, the last date was September 18, 2019. The board has now extended the date for both the registration and fee payment also.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @ctet.nic.in

2. Click on the link available

3. Apply for CTET 2019

4. Enter information and click on submit button

5. Download the application form

6. Take out the printout for the future reference

For the fee, candidates have been asked to pay Rs 700 for the general category for Paper 1 or Paper II. Rs 1200 for both Paper I and II. The abled candidates will have to pay Rs 350 for Paper I and Rs 600 for Paper-II.

Candidates should have 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education, 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education, 2-year Diploma in Education or Graduation with at least 50 percent marks and B.E.

For becoming, Teacher of classes VI to VIII candidates should have 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education, one year B>E, B.E.Ed or BA/BScEd, BAEd/ BSc. The candidates will be later invited for the interviews. Later, the final list of the candidates will be published.

