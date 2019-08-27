CTET 2019 December Exam: The application process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2019 examination is going on through the official website of CTET 2019 - ctet.nic.in. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other details in this article given below.

CTET 2019 December Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE will conduct the CTET 2019 examination or Central Teacher Eligibility Test for aspirants in December this year. The Board has released the CTET 2019 Notification on its official website recently and has opened the CTET 2019 Online Application process from August 19, 2019, through the official website – ctet.nic.in. According to the CTET Notification 2019, candidates must fulfill the eligibility criteria for applying to CTET 2019.

The notification contains all the details such as CTET syllabus, exam pattern, important dates, How to apply and other details. Interested candidates must note that the last date for submission of the CTET Online Application for December examination through the official website has been scheduled for September 18, 2019. Candidates can log into the official website and fill the application form now.

CTET 2019 December Exam: Important Dates

CTET 2019 examination date: December 8, 2019 (Sunday)

The application process to start from August 19, 2019

Last date for application submission: September 18, 2019

CTET 2019: Application Fee

How to apply for CTET 2019?

Candidates must visit the CTET official website – www.ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link “Apply Online”

On clicking, a new page will be displayed

Here, fill in all the necessary details in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No. for reference

Now, upload scanned images of latest Photograph and signature

Make Examination Fee payment by e-challan or debit/credit card and net banking

Take a print out of the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to download the official CTET Notification 2019 for December Exam: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=162&iii=Y (Copy highlighted URL and paste on google to download).

Recommended Books for CTET 2019:

A Complete Resource for CTET: Child Development and Pedagogy

Wiley’s Child Development and Pedagogy Exam Goalpost for CTET and TETs Exams Papers 1 and 2

Child Development and Pedagogy, Paper 1 & 2 for CTET & All STET

CTET and TETs Child Development and Pedagogy Paper 1 and 2 (Arihant)

