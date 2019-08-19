CTET 2019 December Exam: The online registration process for CTET 2019 December will is going to commence from today through the official website - ctet.nic.in. Interested candidates can check the CTET 2019 Notification and start registering themselves.

CTET 2019 December Exam: The online registration for application to the CTET 2019 or Central Teacher Eligibility Test is all set to start today, August 19, 2019. The CTET 2019 examination will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE. Those who wish to appear in the CTET 2019 December Exam must apply through the official website of CTET i.e. ctet.nic.in. CBSE has released a notification for the CTET 2019 online registration on its official website and according to the same, the CTET Exam 2019 is scheduled to be held on December 8, 2019.

Central Board of Secondary Education will close the online registration process for CTET 2019 through the official website on September 18, 2019. Candidates must note that no applications will be entertained after the closure of the process on the scheduled date.

How to check the CTET 2019 December Exam notification online?

Candidates need to log into the official website – ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CTET 2019 December Exam Notification”

On clicking, a pdf will be displayed onscreen

Now, go through the details in the notification and take a print out of the same for reference if required

Candidates must note that the application fee payment window will be active till September 23, 2019, 03:30 PM. As per the CTET exam Notification, the CTET Exam 2019 be held at 110 cities in 20 languages in the country. CBSE will publish the information brochure on the CTET website today.

CBSE conducts CTET examination for those aspiring to serve as teachers in primary, upper primary and high school.

Here’s the direct link to apply for CTET 2019 December Exam

