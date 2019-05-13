CTET 2019 Exam: The petition of including 10 per cent reservation on the economic basis in the seat allotment of Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) has been rejected by the Supreme Court . The Court further asserted that the reservation is not entitled in the entrance examination. The examination will be conducted on July 7, 2019 across the nation.

CTET 2019 Exam: The Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by the government for not including 10 per cent reservation in the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) on the economic basis, given by the government in the seat test. The Court further stated that the reservation cannot be given in the entrance examination. Reservation comes in the later stage. As per the latest notification released by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the examination will be conducted across the country on July 7, 2019

The CBSE courted controversy after releasing the official notification regarding the Test.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App