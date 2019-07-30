CTET 2019 Result: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2019 result has been declared on cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates are advised to check the results of CBSE CTET 2019 on the official website by following the steps given below.

CTET 2019 Result: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2019 result or CTET Results 2019 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE on the official website – http://cbseresults.nic.in. All the candidates who have written in the qualifying examination of teachers post are advised to check their respective results through the official website. They need to enter their roll number after logging into the website of CBSR on the provided space to access the CBSE CTET 2019 Result.

How to check the CTET 2019 Result or CTET Result 2019?

Visit the official website of CTET 2019 – http://cbseresults.nic.in

On the homepage, enter the roll number as on the CTET 2019 Admit Card of the candidate

The CTET 2019 result or CTET Result 2019 will be displayed

Download the same and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

Those candidates who have secured 60% and above are declared to have qualified the CTET 2019 and will be eligible for appointment to teacher’s positions at various government and private schools across the country.

