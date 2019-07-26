CTET 2019 Result, Answer Keys to be released on ctet.nic.in. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2019 result will be released by CBSE soon on ctet.nic.in. Today is the last date to raise objections against the answer keys released on July 24. Candidates can check the steps to submit challenges through the CTET official website given in this article below by 11:59 PM.

CTET 2019 Result: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CTET Result 2019 for the recently held Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2019 on the official website – ctet.nic.in soon. The Board had released the provisional CTET Answer Keys 2019 on the official website on July 24 and is all set to close the process of submission of objections against the CTET answer keys today, July 26. Those who have not yet submitted their answer keys are advised to submit the same by midnight today.

Candidates will have to submit Rs. 1000 for each objection through the website using a credit or debit card. Candidates must note that the objection submission fee is non-refundable whether the objection is correct or incorrect. The link to submit the answer key will be deactivated today at 11:59 PM. The result of CTET 2019 will be released along with the final answer keys on the official website of CBSE CTET 2019. Candidates must note that they can download the question papers and their response sheets from the official website of CTET 2019.

How to raise an objection?

Visit the official website of the CTET 2019

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “View image of OMR Sheet, View and Challenge Answer Keys CTET July 2019”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Now click on the option that reads, “Submission of Key Challenge for CTET July 2019” to raise objection

Enter the login details such as Roll Number and Date of Birth in the (DD/MM/YYYY) format

Click on login and proceed as instructed

According to the reports, the CBSE CTET exam was conducted by the Board on July 7, 2019. More than 20 lakh candidates had registered for the exam out of which above 14 lakh candidates appeared at various examination centres across the country. CTET or Central Teacher Eligibility Test is an eligibility exam for recruiting teachers at the primary and upper primary or high school levels.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App