CTET Admit Card 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to release the CTET 2018 Admit Cards soon on the official website of CTET. Candidates can download the same by following the instructions given here.

CTET Admit Card 2018: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2018 examination is all set to be conducted by the Central Board Of Secondary Education on Sunday i.e. on December 9, 2018 for which the Admit Cards or Hall Tickets are going to be published on the official website of CBSE CTET 2018. All those candidates who have applied for the examination this year can check the official website and download the Admit Card by logging into ctet.nic.in.

Moreover, according to a notification released on the official website, the admit cards are supposed to release today, i.e. on November 22, 2018. After it is uploaded on CTET’s official website, candidates will be able to access the CTET 2018 Hall Tickets from it. The CTET 2018 Admit Cards will be published at ctet.nic.in and candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the same. Candidates must note that the admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the CTET 2018 examination and candidates must carry the same to the examination centres on the say of the examination.

Candidates appearing for the upcoming CTET 2018 examination can check the steps given below to download the CTET Admit Card 2018:

Visit the official website of CTET 2018 – ctet.nic.in

Look for the link that reads, “CTET Admit Card 2018 Download” on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different window

Here, enter your application number or other necessary details and submit

Your CTET 2018 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

To log into the official website and download the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 Admit card or Hall Tickets, click on this link: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Public/Home.aspx

