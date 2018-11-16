The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to release the admit cards for Central Teacher Eligibility Test CTET the next week. The examination will be organised on December 9, 2018. CBSE will be conducting the exam and it will only release the admit card link on official website ctet.nic.in

CTET admit card 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to release the admit cards for Central Teacher Eligibility Test CTET the next week. The examination will be organised on December 9, 2018. CBSE will be conducting the exam and it will only release the admit card link on official website ctet.nic.in.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be applicable to schools that come under the central government like VS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc. and also the schools that are administratively controlled by all UTs. The CTET qualifying certificate will be valid for seven years from the day results is announced.

Here are the steps by which you can download the admit card once released

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in. Go to the homepage of the website and find the CTET admit card link Once the link opens, fill in the required details like registration number and other details. Download the admit card now and take a print out of it for further use. In case, you face some issue in the CTET admit card, contact the authorities and sort it out.

To save you from further chaos, we have mentioned here the pattern of Central Teacher Eligibility Test.

The question paper will consist of multiple choice questions. No negative marking will be done for any wrong answers. The aspirants are advised to follow NCERT books for the preparation as the question paper will be based on the syllabus of class 1 to 5. The main paper will be bilingual (Both Hindi and English) The aspirants who want to teach class 1 and 5 should appear for Paper 1 and the aspirants who wish to teach class 6 to 8 should appear for Paper 2. And the candidates who want to teach for both levels should appear in both the examinations.

