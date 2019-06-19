CTET Admit Card 2019: The Admit card of Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) is yet to announce by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website, ctet.nic.in. The official date for the release of the admit has not been shared by CBSE. However, the date of the CTET exam is scheduled to held on 7th July 2019. As per the past records, CBSE often releases the admit card in two or three weeks before the examination.

CBSE would be conducting the CTET 2019 in two slots, i.e Paper I and Paper II. In morning slot, Paper I would be conducted which is for Primary stage teachers and an evening slot Paper II would be conducted which is for Elementary stage teachers. Both the papers would be conducted on the same date.

Candidates should note that its mandatory to download the admit card from the official website before appearing for the exams.

Paper, I will be of two hours duration and the question paper will contain 150-multiple choice questions. The questions will be divided into 5 sections, Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Each section would carry 30 questions with per 1 mark for each question.

Wherein, Paper, II will be of two hours duration and the question paper will contain 150-multiple choice questions. The questions will be divided into 5 sections, Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science, and Social Studies/Social Science.

CTET is a qualifying examination, hence in order to qualify the exams candidates are required to score a minimum of 60 per cent marks in CTET exams. The exam centres for CTET exam 2019 will be allotted to the candidates as per the preference filled by them in the CTET application form 2019.

