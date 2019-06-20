CTET Admit Card 2019. The Admit card of Central Eligibility Test (CTET) is yet to be announce by the CBSE. The admit card will be release on the official website of CTET, ie. ctet.nic.in.

CTET Admit Card 2019: The Admit card of Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) is yet to announce by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website, ctet.nic.in. The official date for the release of the admit has not been shared by CBSE.

However, the date of the CTET exam is scheduled to held on 7th July 2019. As per the past records, CBSE often releases the admit card in two or three weeks before the examination.

CBSE would be conducting the CTET 2019 in two slots, i.e Paper I and Paper II. In morning slot, Paper I would be conducted which is for Primary stage teachers and an evening slot Paper II would be conducted which is for Elementary stage teachers. Both the papers would be conducted on the same date.

Candidates should note that its mandatory to download the admit card from the official website before appearing for the exams.

Paper, I will be of two hours duration and the question paper will contain 150-multiple choice questions. Wherein, Paper, II will be also of two hours duration and the question paper will contain 150-multiple choice questions.

CTET Admit Card 2019: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official site ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CTET 2019 admit card link

Step 3: Fill the details including registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Download and take the print out of the admit card for future reference

CTET is a qualifying examination, hence in order to qualify the exams candidates are required to score a minimum of 60 per cent marks in CTET exams.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App