CTET Admit card 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to release the CTET 2019 exam admit cards or CTET 2019 Hall Tickets or CTET Admit card 2019 on its official website. The call letter for the upcoming Teacher Eligibility Test will be available on the official website – ctet.nic.in and candidates who were eagerly waiting for the release of the CTET Admit Card can download the same from the official website of CBSE CTET 2019. The instructions to download the admit cards have been mentioned in this article below.

CTET Admit card 2019: How to download?

Candidates need to visit the CTET 2019 official website as mentioned above

Click on the admit card download link on the homepage

On clicking, candidates will be asked to enter the details such as registration number and date of birth

Click on the submit button

The admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the CTET 2019 admit card or CTET Admit Card 2019 for future use

Here’s the direct link to go to the CBSE CTET 2019 official website and download the CTET 2019 Hall Tickets

CTET 2019: Syllabus and Exam pattern

CTET Exam Pattern – Paper-I

Candidates who are going to appear in the CTET examination must note that the syllabus for Paper 1 (Classes I to V) will have to follow the CTET exam pattern given below.

Subjects – Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Environmental Studies

The sections for the above-mentioned subjects will carry 30 marks each.

CTET Exam Pattern – Paper-2

Subjects – Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Social Studies/Social Science and Mathematics and Science

While the first three subjects will carry 30 marks each, Social Studies/Social Science and Mathematics and Science will carry 60 marks.

CTET Admit card 2019: Exam Date

The CBSE will conduct the CBSE CTET 2019 examination on December 8, 2019. As per reports, the examination for testing the eligibility test for the appointment of teachers will be held at 110 cities across the country. Candidates who aspire to become a teacher in schools must clear the examination to be eligible to apply for Teaching posts at various CBSE schools.

