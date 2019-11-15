CTET Admit card 2019: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 is all set to be held for aspirants and the admit card for CTET 2019 will be released soon. Check steps to download the CTET Hall ticket 2019 in this article.

CTET Admit card 2019: download link to be activated soon

CTET Admit card 2019: The CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education B0ard or CBSE is soon going to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 Admit cards on its official website – ctet.nic.in. The CBSE has scheduled the Central Teacher Eligibility Test on December 8, 2019. The examination for testing the eligibility of Teachers for recruitment to various CBSE schools in the country will be conducted in 110 cities throughout the country.

Here’s the direct link to download the Revised schedule of CTET 2019 December Exam https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=171&iii=Y

Time Table For CTET 2019 December Examination:

CTET 20919 Exam Date – December 8, 2019 (For bith Papers 1 & 2)

Entry time at Exam venue or exam centre – 8:00 AM (Paper 1) and 12:30 PM (Paper 2)

Admit Cards checking time – 9:00 AM – 9:15 AM for paper 1, 1:30 PM – 1: 45 PM for Paper 2

Entry to exam centres before the commencement of the same closes at 9:30 for Paper 1 and 2 :00 PM for Paper 2

Exam time starts at 9:30 AM for Paper 1 and 4:30 PM for Paper 2

Here are the steps to download the CTET Hall ticket 2019:

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of CTET 2019

On the homepage of the CTET 2019, click on the admit card download link displayed

On clicking on the link, candidates will be taken to the admit card download page

Here, login to your user portal by entering all the necessary details

Now, click on the Download option to access your admit card

The CTET 2019 admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Information Bulletin December 2019

This will be the 13th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The CTET 2019 online application-process for CTET December examination started from August 19, 2019.

Also Read: JIPMER PG Admit Card issued on jipmer.edu.in, check how to download

Also Read: RRB JE DV Admit card 2019 for Document Verification and Medical Examination issued on rrbcdg.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App