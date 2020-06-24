CTET 2020 Admit Card is expected to be released today on the official website ctet.nic.in. A notice will also be released by CBSE regarding the release of CTET July Admit Card 2020 on its website as well.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), is likely to be held on July 5th since CBSE has not yet canceled the exam. It is expected that CTET 2020 Admit Card will be released today on the official website ctet.nic.in. A notice will also be released by CBSE regarding the release of CTET July Admit Card 2020 on its website.

Candidates who have applied for the CTET July 2020 exam should keep checking this website to stay up-to-date about the release of the admission ticket. As per the schedules released earlier, the CTET exam will be held on July 5 throughout 112 cities in India. The exam is held to test the eligibility of candidates to apply for teaching jobs across the country.

As per the CTET Information Bulletin 2020 released earlier, the CTET Admit Card 2020 is anticipated to be released in the third week of June. Some reports suggest that CBSE might release the admit card on Wednesday by 7:00 p.m. As per the trend in last few years, the admit card is released by CBSE in the evening after 5:00 p.m. and this is the main reason why such speculations are being made about the release of the admit card at 7:00 p.m.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh college exams: Decision on remaining UG and PG exams will be taken soon, says state’s education minister

Also read: CBSE Board exam 2020: Decision on remaining board exams to be out on Thursday

It is possible that CBSE would increase the number of CTET test centers in order to conduct the exams while maintaining social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, the exam was held at 2,935 centers and over 2.8 million candidates sat for it.

Also read: Telangana TS SSC result 2020 declared by BSE, here’s how you can check your result

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App