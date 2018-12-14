CTET answer keys 2018: CBSE has revealed that the CTET answer key is not going to be released on the official website soon. However, the Board is planning to publish the Answer keys soon through - ctet.nic.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the same here.

CTET 2018 Answer Keys: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revealed that the Answer Keys for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 is not going to release anytime soon through the official website. According to reports, CTET Director Anurag Tripathi said that the date to release the CBSE CTET answer keys 2018 has not yet been decided by the Board, however, it is trying to publish the Answer keys soon. Recent reports in leading dailies say that the Board is supposed to release the CTET 2018 Answer Keys soon.

Meanwhile, those candidates who had appeared in the written examination are advised to check the Answer Keys through the official website of CTET 2018 i.e. at ctet.nic.in. This year, more than 16 lakh candidates have appeared in the examination which was conducted by the CBSE on December 9. 2018.

How to check the CTET 2018 Answer Keys online?

Log in to the official website of the CBSE CTET 2018 – ctet.nic.in

Candidates need to search for the link that reads, “CTET 2018 Answer Keys Download” on the homepage

On clicking, candidates will taken to a different page

Now, enter the registration number and click on the submit button

Candidates will again be redirected to a pdf page

Download the same and take a print out of the pdf for future reference if necessary and tally your answers to the answers attempted by you in the written examination of CTET 2018

To log in directly to the official website of CTET 2018 of CBSE and download the answer Keys for CTET 2018, click on this link: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/public/home.aspx

