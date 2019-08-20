CTET December 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education has invited the applications for the recruitment of teachers. The vacancies will be filled through the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates can visit the official website of CBSE and apply. They can follow the below-mentioned steps and know the procedure.

CTET December 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE will be filing the vacancies of teachers’ posts through an entrance test. For the same, the CBSE has invited applications for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Interested candidates can visit the official website at ctet.nic.in and apply. The application process began on August 19, 2019, which will remain open till September 18, 2019. Candidates need to apply before the last deadline ends. The fee payment will remain open until September 23, 2019.

A two-part exam will be held. Candidates clearing the first part will be selected for teaching Classes from first to the fifth standard. While those clearing paper 2 will be selected for teaching the students of Class 6 and Class 7. The CBSE will conduct CTET on December 8. It will be conducted across 110 cities in the country.

CTET December 2019 Exam Pattern:

Candidates have been advised that there will be no negative marking. Each question will carry a single mark. The paper duration is of two and a half hours. The participants are required to score 60 per cent marks in order to clear the exam. While the minimum marks are lower for the candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Check steps to apply for CTET December 2019:

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the registration link. Here, you need to click on new registration. Fill and verify details. You need to log-in, fill the form and upload images. Lastly, make a payment.

CTET December 2019 Fee:

Candidates are required to pay Rs 700 and Rs 12,00 for taking part in one and two papers respectively. Those belonging to reserved categories will get some relaxation in the fee. They need to pay Rs 350and Rs 600 for one and two papers respectively.

