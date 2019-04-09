CTET Exam 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notification for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) candidates. The CBSE is likely to add more cities to conduct the examination. According to the notification, the CTET Exam 2019 will be conducted in Assam’s Dibrugarh, Bhagalpur, Guwahati and Jorhat. While cities of Bihar like Gaya, Silchar, Patna, Muzaffarnagar and Vaishali host the CTET examination.
The notification reads that due to more number of applicants, CBSE has added cities mentioned above in the list.
The notification also added that CBSE is likely to extend the online correction dates for the CTET candidates. The applicants now choose and select the cities, where the CTET examination will be held, according to their convenience.
The candidates are allowed to select 3 cities of their choice. The candidates who had selected the Patna and Guwahati cities, will be allowed to change their preference, reports.
The reports added that the candidates will get the examination cities of their choice on first come first serve basis (online correction system). On getting more application for one choice, the candidates will be allotted their 2nd or 3rd choice of city or the nearest one. The CTET exam 2019 will be held in July 2019, reports.
