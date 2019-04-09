CTET Exam 2019 notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification announcing the addition of more examination centres in various cities through its official website - ctet.nic.in. Candidates can check the examination centres details by following the steps given below.

CTET Exam 2019 notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 on July 7 and according to the latest reports in leading websites, the Board has released a notification regarding the addition of examination centres in various cities across the country for the upcoming teacher examination.

The notification has been published on the official website of CTET 2019 – ctet.nic.in and candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming teacher eligibility test can check the steps to download the notification given here. According to the notification, the CTET 2019 will be conducted in various districts of Assam such as in Dibrugarh, Bhagalpur, Guwahati and Jorhat. Other cities in Bihar like Gaya, Silchar, Patna, Muzaffarnagar and Vaishali are also on the list of examination centres for the upcoming CTET 2019 examination.

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of CBSE CTET 2019: Official Website of CTET 2019

Reportedly, the candidates who have registered themselves for the CTET Exam 2019 will be allotted examination cities of their choice on first come first serve basis. The CBSE has notified that the more examination centres had to be added due to the huge number of applicants this year. Also, if the number of applications received by the authority for one choice is more, the candidates will be allotted their 2nd or 3rd city preference or the nearest one to their hometown. CTET exam 2019 will be conducted on July 7, 2019.

Read More: UPPRPB Police Constable Additional Final Result 2019

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More