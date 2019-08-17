CTET Exam Notification 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the notification for the 13th CTET . The exam will be held on 8th December 2019. Candidates can apply online from August 19, till September 23, 2019.

CTET Exam Notification 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the exam dated for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The 13th CTET will be held on December 8, 2019. CBSE will release the official notification containing CTET application process, examination fee, languages, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, examination cities and important dates on 19 August 2019 and will end on September 23, 2019.

Interested and eligible candidates can start their registration process from August 19, 2019. CBSE CTET 2019 exam was held on 8th December 2019. CBSE CTET is scheduled to held in 20 languages across 110 cities across the country.

Steps to apply for CBSE CTET December Exam 2019-20:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to submit your online application form

Step 3: Enter the details asked on the official page

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Upload your documents and photo & signature in the format

Step 6: Submit your fees as per demanded by the Board

Step 7: Click OK

Step 8: Download your application form

Step 9: Take a printout for future references

CTET is the minimum qualification assessment test for a person to be eligible for the position of teacher. CBSE CTET is divided into two papers. Paper 1 is the Primary stage held for the teachers for classes 1 to 5. Paper 2 is the Elementary stage held for the teachers for classes 6 to 8.

Candidates seeking a job in the teaching must have TET Certificate and CTET Certificate to be eligible for recruitment in central schools like Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalaya, and others.

