CTET Result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education has published the result for Central Teacher Eligibility Test on its official website @ ctet.nic.in. The aspirants who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can check and download their scorecard for CTET Result 2018. The result will be available on CBSE and CTET’s official websites— ctet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The board had released the answer keys for the CTET exam 2018 on December 28, 2018 and had also invited objections on the provisional answer key through its official website—ctet.nic.in.

Here are the steps to download the CTET Result 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test- ctet.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads CTET Result 2018.

Step 3: A new window will pop on your screen now.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials like roll number and check your result.

