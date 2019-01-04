CTET result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on the official website ctet.nic.in or cbseresult.nic.in. The examination was held on December 9, 2018. The interested candidates can download the result through the official website.

The candidates will be qualified as a primary teacher from class 1 to class 5 and upper primary from class 5 to class 7. Already 1,26, 968 candidates have cleared primary class teacher’s recruitment. A total of 8,78425 qualified teachers will become an upper primary teacher. It was fastest ever CTET result declared, according to CBSE.

In around 92 cities across the country, the examination was held. About 17 lakh candidates appeared for the CTET, as per reports.

How to check CTET result 2018:



Step 1: Go to the official website – ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CTET result’

Step 3: A new page will be displayed

Step 4: On the new page, click on link ‘Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 – announced’

Step 5: Another window will be displayed.

Step 6: Enter your roll number related details.



Step 7: Press submit and your result will appear

The board will not deliver the marksheets of the candidate. They can download it from the website only.

