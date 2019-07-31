CTET result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education on July 30, 2019, announced the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates who have appeared for the exam on July 7, 2019, can check the result @cbseresults.nic.in

CTET result 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CTET result on July 30, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can check the result on the official website of CBSE, or click on the link @cbseresults.nic.in to visit directly. Around 29.22 lakh candidates registered for the CTET exam, out of which 23.77 lakh appeared and only 3.52 lakh qualified the CTET 2019 exam.

Candidates must know that the result will appear in an online mode and will only be available on the official website of CBSE and no other source. However, candidates who feel like to re-appear in the exam can again fill the CTET form to get the desired score. However the CTET exam was conducted on July 7, 2019, and within 23 days CBSE announced the CTET result on July 30, 2019.

Students who scored 60 percent and above from general category had been declared pass (minimum 90 marks out of 150), while students from SC/ST/OBC category must have to score at least 55 percent marks (82 out of 150). Meanwhile, candidates who couldn’t make it to CTET July 2019 exam, need not lose hope as the officials have given an infinite number of opportunity to re-attempt the exam, there is no limit on the total number of attempts.

Follow the steps to check the CTET 2019 result:

Step 1: Click on the link @cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under CBSE Exam Result 2019.

Step 3: Click on the link CENTRAL TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (CTET) JULY – 2019

Step 4: A new web page will appear.

Step 5: Candidates must enter the roll number in the empty space.

Step 6: Click on the Submit button.

Step 7: The result will appear in a PDF format.

Step 8: Candidates must download the result.

Step 9: Take a hard copy of it for future reference.

Other than CTET result 2019, CBSE also released Secondary School Examination ( Class X ) 2019-Compartment, Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results in 2019-Compartment, Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2019 (Updated after Re-evaluation). Candidates can also check these result.

