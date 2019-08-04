CTET Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CTET result 2019, see the details and other information related to it.

CTET Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CTET result 2019 on July 30, 2019. The passing criteria for General Category student are who scored 60 per cent and above in the CTET examination. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category need to secure at least 55 per cent marks to qualify the Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET). Candidates who have cleared the CTET 2019 exam will be certified with a certificate which is eligible for 7 years. Candidates can check their CTET results on the official website of CBSE i.e. cbseresults.nic.in

Steps to check the CTET Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) i.e. ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CTET score or result

Step 3: Enter roll number

Step 4: Now you can view the score

Step 5: Download the CTET result and take a print out of it for future use.

Details are given in the CTET scorecard 2019:

The CTET scorecard has the details like the name of the candidate, candidate’s roll number, father’s name, mother’s name, category of the candidate, subjects name, marks secured in each CTET subject, overall CTET 2019 score and Ctet qualifying marks 2019. Around 3.25 lakh applicants passed the July 2019 CTET exam.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) of India has taken the responsibility of conducting the CTET. It has laid down the minimum qualification to be a teacher for class 1 to 8. Central Board of Secondary Education conducts this examination. CBSE focuses on skill learning by adding job-oriented and job linked inputs.

