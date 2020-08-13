New Education Policy (NEP) includes changes in the teaching methods and a different teacher recruitment system, with new qualification requirements. Read all the related details here.

The Union Education Ministry (formerly Human Resource Development Ministry) led by Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has set up a new National Education Policy (NEP) to restructure the entire education system. This includes changes in the teaching methods and a different teacher recruitment system, with new qualification requirements. CTET and TET qualified teachers will be hired differently by KVS, NVS and other central schools. This policy also changes teacher education by introducing a 4 year-long integrated B.Ed. degree and doing away with the individual Teacher Education Institutions, or TEIs.

The policy has replaced the 10+2 school system by the 5+3+3+4 system. This new system can be broken down like this:

5 years (Foundation Stage): 3 years pre-school+ class 1 and 2

3 years (Preparatory Stage): class 3- class 5

3 years (Middle Stage): class 6- class 8

4 years (Secondary Stage): class9- class 12

As per this system, 5+3+3 are from pre-school to Class 8, to be taught under by teachers qualified by the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) or any other State Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). These teachers will have to ready students under their wing for the Foundational Stage, Preparatory Stage, and Secondary Stage.

B.Ed. degree

The policy requires all teachers to have a 4 year integrated B.Ed. degree under their belt. They will be taught in high-quality content and pedagogy. As such, only those with a B.Ed. degree and a CTET certificate will be accepted in central schools.

Education till 5th Class to be in Mother Tongue/Local Language

Teachers up to 5th Class will be required to teach in the regional language, whether it be Hindi or some other language. Teachers will need to be proficient in the local language.

Interactive Teaching & Analysis-Based Learning

The policy will also decrease the course and promote quality over quantity, critical thinking and learning based on the analysis. The course will be reduced to its core, with teaching becoming more interactive than textual. This will keep it easy for students to understand the main essentials of the subject and develop critical thinking rather than learning word-to-word.

