The Central University of Rajasthan has declared the answer key for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2019 examination. Students can check the correct answers to their entrance test on the official website @cucetexam.in. The aspiring candidates who had appeared for the exams can visit the official website of the university and download the same for the future reference.

How to check:

1. Visit the official website @cucetexam.in

2. Click on the answer key link on the homepage

3. Enter roll no. and date of birth

4. Download the result

5. Take the printout for future reference

The entrance examinations were conducted on May 25 and May 26, 2019 in 120 cities across the country.

The candidates who will qualify the CUCET 2019 would be eligible for the admissions in around 14 central universities in the country including from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat,Haryana, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kashmir, Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi (Bihar), Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and South Bihar along with Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics.

Candidates can also raise objections if they found any incorrect answer for the answer paper. The online CUCET 2019 Answer Key will help the exam takers to predict their scores and raise an objection. From the day one till the third day, i.e. May 29, candidates can raise grievances spotted in it in a prescribed format.

The Rajasthan Central University will release a final CUCET Answer Key 2019 on June 5. The final CUCET result 2019 is scheduled for June 21. The CUCET 2019 score is valid for admission into several undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by 14 Central Universities.

