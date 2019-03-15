CUCET 2019: The application process for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2019 has started today. Candidates who are willing to apply for the same must visit the official website - cucetexam.in and register themselves for the upcoming CUCET 2019 Exam.

The CUCET entrance exam is conducted by the authority to shortlist candidates for admission into various undergraduate, postgraduate, B.Ed, PG Diploma, and research programs at Central Universities across the country. The above-mentioned programs are offered in Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu.

The candidates who qualify in the CUCET 2019 examination will be eligible for admission to 10 central universities such as:

Haryana Central University

Punjab Central University

Rajasthan Central University

South Bihar Central University

Tamil Nadu Central University

Karnataka Central University

Kashmir Central University

Jharkhand Central University

Jammu Central University

Kerala Central University

Here’s the direct link to the CUCET 2019 homepage: https://www.cucetexam.in/

How to apply for CUCET 2019?

1. Log on to the official website of CUCET 2019

2. Candidates will have to look for the option to How to apply on the left side of the homepage

3. Click on the link and proceed

4. Read the details on the pdf and follow the instructions to apply online

5. Candidates can also download the notification for reference if necessary

Important Dates of CUCET 2019:

Application submission through the online portal starts on – March 15, 2019

Last date to submit the application form – April 13, 2019

CUCET 2019 admit cards release date – May 10, 2019

CUCET 2019 result will be declared on June 21, 2019

