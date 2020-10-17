CUCET 2020: Central University of Rajasthan on Saturday released the CUCET 2020 result on their official website cucetexam.in. Here are all the details about CUCET 2020 Result.

The Central University of Rajasthan on Saturday released the CUCET 2020 result on their official website cucetexam.in. Students who had appeared for the CUCET 2020 exam in the year 2020 can now head towards the official website of the Central University of Rajasthan to check their CUCET 2020 results.

The Central University of Rajasthan has released the CU CET 2020 result in the form of a scorecard in the online mode. The candidates who appeared for the CUCET 2020 examination will be required to login with their roll numbers and their date of birth.

Your CUCET result will tell you your qualification status, i.e., whether you have qualified the CUCET 2020 exam or not. The CUCET result also tells the scores obtained by the students in each subject of the CUCET exam along with their ranks. The authorities will later release a merit list based on which the candidates will be given CUCET admissions.

Steps to download CUCET Result 2020 online:

Visit the official website of CUCET, cucetexam.in. On the home page, click on the link that reads Login to view scoreboard. Key in your Login credentials that include your Roll Number and Date of Birth. Submit your Login details. Your CUCET 2020 result will be displayed before you on your screen. Print/Download your CUCET 2020 result for future reference.

Details mentioned on CUCET 2020 Result:

Candidates details (Name, Roll Number, Gender)

Subject Details (Name of the subject and subject code)

Qualifying Rank

Qualifying marks (marks obtained in the different papers appeared)

Qualifying status

