CUCET Result 2019 declared @ cucetexam.in: The Central University of Rajasthan has declared the CUCET Result 2019 on its official website, @ cucetexam.in. The candidates appeared for the examination can visit the official website to check the respective results.

CUCET Result 2019 declared @ cucetexam.in: The result for Central Universities Common Entrance Test or CUCET 2019 has been released by the Central University of Rajasthan today on its official website, i.e; cucetexam.in. This year, the CUCET 2019 examination was conducted by the Central University of Rajasthan on May 25 and May 26. The candidates can also visit the official website of Rajasthan University to check the results, @ curaj.ac.in. The candidates who have qualified the examination will be offered admissions in several undergraduate/postgraduate, B.Ed, PG Diploma and research programmes for the 2019-20 session depending on their rank.

The candidates are advised to visit the official website of the university to check their respective result. Candidates might face problem while checking the result at this time due to heavy traffic on the site. The candidates who don’t know how to check the CUCET 2019 result can go through the below-mentioned steps.

CUCET 2019 Result: Steps to check

Visit the official website, @ cucetexam.in Search for the link that reads: download CUCET Result 2019 and click on it A new candidate login page will open, enter your registration number/roll number and submit the details The 2019 CUCET Result will be displayed Download it and take a printout for future reference

The students are informed that they can also check the counselling schedule for different universities on the website. They will be allocated to the colleges based on the choices they had made while filling the application form. The candidates whose name will appear on the merit list will only be eligible to appear for the counselling process. The scorecard will also be made available to the students soon.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App