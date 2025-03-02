CUET UG 2025: Register Now For Undergraduate Admissions At Central Universities-Check Details

Candidates must also ensure the successful payment of the application fee by March 23, 2025 (11:50 pm).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially commenced the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025. Candidates aspiring to secure admission to various undergraduate programs in central and participating universities can now apply through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The registration window will remain open until March 22, 2025, at 11:50 pm.

CBT mode

The CUET UG 2025 examination is set to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between May 8 and June 1, 2025. The subject-wise schedule will be announced later. Candidates must also ensure the successful payment of the application fee by March 23, 2025 (11:50 pm). Additionally, the NTA has introduced an application correction window from March 24 to March 26, 2025, allowing candidates to rectify any errors in their submitted forms.

To make the examination accessible to a broader range of students, CUET UG 2025 will be conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. This multilingual approach aims to accommodate students from diverse linguistic backgrounds across the country.

Steps to Apply for CUET UG 2025:

Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in. Click on the registration link under the “Candidate Activity” section. Complete the registration process and log in using the generated credentials. Fill out the application form with the required details. Upload scanned copies of necessary documents. Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates must ensure that the email address and mobile number provided during registration are accurate and functional, as all communications from NTA will be sent via email or SMS. Detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, application fees, and program-specific requirements can be found on the official website.

