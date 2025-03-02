Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, March 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Education and Jobs»
  • CUET UG 2025: Register Now For Undergraduate Admissions At Central Universities-Check Details

CUET UG 2025: Register Now For Undergraduate Admissions At Central Universities-Check Details

Candidates must also ensure the successful payment of the application fee by March 23, 2025 (11:50 pm).

CUET UG 2025: Register Now For Undergraduate Admissions At Central Universities-Check Details


The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially commenced the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025. Candidates aspiring to secure admission to various undergraduate programs in central and participating universities can now apply through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The registration window will remain open until March 22, 2025, at 11:50 pm.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CBT mode

The CUET UG 2025 examination is set to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between May 8 and June 1, 2025. The subject-wise schedule will be announced later. Candidates must also ensure the successful payment of the application fee by March 23, 2025 (11:50 pm). Additionally, the NTA has introduced an application correction window from March 24 to March 26, 2025, allowing candidates to rectify any errors in their submitted forms.

To make the examination accessible to a broader range of students, CUET UG 2025 will be conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. This multilingual approach aims to accommodate students from diverse linguistic backgrounds across the country.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Steps to Apply for CUET UG 2025:

  1. Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on the registration link under the “Candidate Activity” section.
  3. Complete the registration process and log in using the generated credentials.
  4. Fill out the application form with the required details.
  5. Upload scanned copies of necessary documents.
  6. Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes.
  7. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates must ensure that the email address and mobile number provided during registration are accurate and functional, as all communications from NTA will be sent via email or SMS. Detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, application fees, and program-specific requirements can be found on the official website.

ALSO READ: CBSE Proposes Class 10 Board Exams To Be Conducted Twice A Year From 2026

Filed under

CUET UG 2025 National Testing Agency

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Katrina Kaif Recorded While Mahakumbh Snan; Raveen Tondon Condemns Viral Video

Watch: Katrina Kaif Recorded While Mahakumbh Snan; Raveen Tondon Condemns Viral Video

Why Has Karnataka’s Chitra Purushottam Gone Viral? Bold Bride Sparks Debate | Watch

Why Has Karnataka’s Chitra Purushottam Gone Viral? Bold Bride Sparks Debate | Watch

Oscars 2025: Check Out The Complete List Of This Year’s Academy Award Nominees

Oscars 2025: Check Out The Complete List Of This Year’s Academy Award Nominees

Why is Harrison Ford Not Presenting Oscars This Year Despite Being Announced?

Why is Harrison Ford Not Presenting Oscars This Year Despite Being Announced?

Oscars 2025: Here’s The Full List Of Performers And Presenters

Oscars 2025: Here’s The Full List Of Performers And Presenters

Entertainment

Watch: Katrina Kaif Recorded While Mahakumbh Snan; Raveen Tondon Condemns Viral Video

Watch: Katrina Kaif Recorded While Mahakumbh Snan; Raveen Tondon Condemns Viral Video

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing Away At 66

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard