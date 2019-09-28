CUH Teaching Recruitment 2019: Apply for 180 jobs in Harayana, Today Central University of Haryana announced various teaching post. Interested candidates can apply for the job on the official website of CUH or click on the direct link given below.

CUH Teaching Recruitment 2019: Looking for a job in Haryana? Central University of Haryana (CUH) has announced 180 vacancies for Professor, Assistant Professor and Assistant Professor post. Interested candidates can now apply for the post by filling the online form available on the official website of CUH or click on the direct link- cuh.ac.in.

Candidates must know that before October 1, 2019 candidates can fill the form by filling important details like date of birth, names, qualification certificate etc. However, CUH application fee for General/OBC is Rs 1000/-, SC/ST/Women-Nil.

Follow the steps to fill the CUH Teaching Recruitment form:

Step 1: Click on the link cuh.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under Jobs

Step 3: Click on the generated link, Click Here to Apply Online for Various Teaching Positions

Step 4: Csanites need to make a new account by adding Email ID, Password, Mobile

Step 5: A verification code will be sent to the mentioned mobile number.

Step 6: The online form will appear in the PDF format candidates must fill the form

Step 7: candidates must fill the form by entering required credentials like date of birth, names, education qualification, address

Step 8: Canites are advised to download the form or take a hard copy of it for the future counselling process.

Important Dates

13 September 2019- Opening date for submission of application

1 October 2019-Last date for submission of application

CUH Teaching Recruitment 2019 total Vacancy

Professor – 27 Posts

Associate Professor – 47 Posts

Assistant Professor – 106 Posts

CUH also announced Walk-in-Interview for Guest Faculty for Computer Science & Information Technology. Candidates can apply for the job by click on the direct link. Guest Faculty Job

