CUK recruitment 2019: Last day to apply for Nursing Officer, Pharmacist and 59 other posts

CUK recruitment 2019: Central University of Karnataka (CUK) has released notification inviting candidates to apply for the Assistant Engineer, Security Officer, and various other posts. Today is the last date to apply for the post, candidates can apply through the direct link given below.

CUK recruitment 2019: Central University of Karnataka (CUK) has released notification inviting candidates to apply for the Assistant Engineer, Security Officer, Section Officer, Assistant, Senior Technical Assistant, Personal Assistant and various others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the job as soon as possible because today is the last date to apply for the posts. Candidates should make sure to check their eligibility before applying. The application process started on September 06, 2019.

Direct links:

Central University of Karnataka (CUK), cuk.ac.in

Registration window

CUK recruitment 2019: Important dates

The application process started on: September 06, 2019

The application process ends on: October 05, 2019

CUK recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Private Secretary: 02 Posts

Estate officer: 01 Post

Assistant Engineer: 01 Post

Security Officer: 01 Post

Section Officer: 01 Post

Assistant: 03 Posts

Senior Technical Assistant (Computer): 01 Post

Personal Assistant: 03 Posts

Senior Technical Assistant (Laboratory): 02 Posts

Nursing Officer: 01 Post

Professional Assistant: 01 Post

Upper Division Clerk: 01 Post

Technical Assistant (Computer): 03 Posts

Security Inspector: 01 Post

Pharmacist: 01 Post

Library Assistant: 02 Posts

Laboratory Assistant: 03 Posts

Lower Division Clerk: 14 Posts

Driver: 02 Posts

Library Attendant: 04 Posts

Laboratory Attendant: 06 Posts

Medical Attendant/Dresser: 01 Post

Mts/Peon/Office Attendant: 04 Posts

CUK recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Private Secretary: Bachelor’s degree and 5 years’ experience as Personal Assistant in the PB-2 Rs.9300–34800 with GP Rs.4200 (Pre-revised). Stenography in English with speed of 120 wpm for English and 100 w.p.m for Hindi. Knowledge of computer applications.

Estate officer: Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks from a recognized University. Proficiency in the local language (speaking, reading and writing)

Assistant Engineer: Bachelor’s degree in Civil/Electrical Engineering from a recognized University /Institute. 3 years’ experience in relevant field as a Junior Engineer in CPWD / State PWD / statutory or autonomous organization / University System / reputed private organizations.

Security Officer: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification from a recognized University with five years’ experience as a Security Supervisor/supervisory position in a security in a Govt. Office/Educational Institution/Private Organization of repute.

Section Officer: Graduate Degree in any discipline. Five Years’ Experience as Upper Division Clerk in the Scale of Rs.5,200 – 20,200/- with Grade pay Rs.2,400/-. Capacity to work in a fully computerized environment.

Assistant: A Bachelor Degree from recognized University. Proficiency in Computer Operations.

Senior Technical Assistant (Computer): Master’s degree in Computer Science/IT or MCA or M.Sc. (Computer Science/Information Science) or Two years’ experience in handling of ERP/Software development/Networking.

Personal Assistant: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University. One year’s experience as Stenographer in Central/State Governments, University/Research Institution or Autonomous organization.

Senior Technical Assistant (Laboratory): Bachelor’s degree in the relevant subject and 3 years’ experience of handling laboratory equipment and carrying out laboratory experiment in a University/College/Research Institute of repute

Nursing Officer: 10+2 in Science Stream from a recognised Board, bachelor’s degree in nursing from a recognised institution and 02 years of experience in nursing in a reputed hospital or clinic.

Professional Assistant: Master’s degree in Library & Information Science from any recognised University/Institution with one year experience in the relevant field in a University/Research Establishment/Central/State Govt. /PSU and Library of other autonomous institutions.

Upper Division Clerk: Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University. Working knowledge of MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet, etc.

Technical Assistant (Computer): Master’s degree in Computer Science/IT or MCA or M.Sc. (Computer Science/Information Science) or equivalent

Security Inspector: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification from a recognized University with three years’ experience as a Security Supervisor/supervisory position in a security in a Govt. Office/ Educational Institution/Private Organization of repute.

Pharmacist: 12th Standard in Science subjects from a recognized Board/University. Working experience of 2 years as Pharmacist or equivalent.

Library Assistant: Bachelor’s degree in Library & Information Science experience of working in a Library.

Laboratory Assistant: Bachelor’s degree in Science or other relevant fields from a recognized Institute/University and experience in Science Laboratories of Academic/ Research institutions.

Lower Division Clerk: 12th class or equivalent qualification from a recognised Board or University. A typing speed of 30 w.p.m in English or 25 w.p.m. in Hindi on a manual typewriter.

Driver: 10th Class standard from a recognized Board. Experience of driving motor vehicles for at least 3 years.

Library Attendant: 10th class from a recognized school or board. Certificate Course in Library Science from a recognized Institution. 12th standard in the science subjects from a recognized Board/University.

Medical Attendant/Dresser: 10th Standard from a recognized Board and relevant experience of one year in a Government or Hospital recognized by the Government or reputed Hospital.

Mts/Peon/Office Attendant: 10th Class from a recognized school or board and working knowledge of English.

