CURAJ Recruitment 2019: The Central University of Rajasthan has released the notification for the recruitment of Junior Search Fellow. Candidates can apply through its official website on or before October 15. Scroll down for more details.

CURAJ Recruitment 2019: The Central University of Rajasthan has invited the application for the recruitment of Junior Research fellow. Eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format and offline mode on or before October 15.

Official Website

Candidates are advised to download the application from the official website @curaj.ac.in. The details of application filed by the candidates have to be correct otherwise s/he will be disqualified. after filling the application form candidates need to stand their filled application form to this address, Dr. Nidhi Pareek, Assistant Professor, department of microbiology, Central University Of Rajasthan, Bandarsindhi, Kishangarh 305817, Ajmer, Rajasthan, India.

Candidates can also send their soft copy of the application form to this e-mail, nidhipareek@curaj.ac.in. The hard copy of the application form should be sent by marking the envelope, Application for ‘Integrated……… glucosamine and ethanol’ before October 15. The selected candidate can be considered for the Ph.D. program after clearing CUCET and fulfilling the required criteria as per institute rules.

Central University of Rajasthan’s advertisement for Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

CURAJ Recruitment 2019: Eligible qualification details

The applicant must have a Master’s degree in the relevant branch of Science or Engineering or Technology or equivalent with 60% marks.

Freshers and highly motivated, research-oriented candidates are encouraged to apply.

Candidate should have cleared GATE or any other national level exam conducted by national agencies like DBT, DST, ICAR, ICMR, DAE, MHRD, DRDO, IIT, IISER, etc.

Should have relevant hands-on laboratory experience and a strong background in the area of biocatalysis, biochemistry, molecular biology are encouraged to apply.

CURAJ Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Submission of Application is based on offline mode.

Candidates should send their hard copy of application form to Dr. Nidhi Pareek, Assistant Professor, department of microbiology, Central University Of Rajasthan, Bandarsindhi, Kishangarh 305817, Ajmer, Rajasthan, India.

The hard copy of application form should be sent by marking the envelope, Application for ‘Integrated……… glucosamine and ethanol’

Candidates can also email the soft copy to nidhipareek@curaj.ac.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App