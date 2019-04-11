CUSAT CAT 2019: The Common Admission Test (CAT-2019) which is conducted by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released the answer keys at the official website admissions.cusat.ac.in. The interested candidates are requested to download the same through the official website. In case of errros, the candidates can even raise the objections. The last date to raise objection ends today till 10 pm. The admission test for MSc, LLM, MVoc, MCA, BVoc, LLB, BTech (Lateral Entry) was held from April 6 and 7, 2019.

CUSAT CAT 2019: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) which conducts the Common Admission Test (CAT-2019) has released the answer keys at the official website admissions.cusat.ac.in .The interested candidates are requested to download the same through the official website. The admission test for MSc, LLM, MVoc, MCA, BVoc, LLB, BTech (Lateral Entry) was held from April 6 and 7, 2019. As per the notification reason the official website released on the official website, due to the technical reasons, CAT-2019 at Carmel College of Engineering and Technology, Alappuzha and UKF College of Engineering and Technology, Kollam was cancelled. Revised date and schedule will be informed later.

Candidate can view their response on their homepage. If any, objections, it can be registered through the link which is also available on the home page on or before 10 pm on April 11, 2019. Objections raised through the homepage link will be taken into account. CUSAT CAT is conducted for those aspirants who wish to pursue BTech, M.A (Hindi, Applied Economics), BBA, LLB, BCom, LLB, MCA/MSc (Computer Science) (Lateral Entry), LLM (IP) PhD, LLM (IPR) PhD.

Also read: Cochin University of Science and Technology CAT 2019: Test to be held on April 6 and 7, check details @ admissions.cusat.ac.in

CUSAT CAT 2019 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, admissins.cusat.ac.in

Step 2: Log-in using the registration number on the homepage

Step 3: Download the answer key, and raise the objections

CUSAT CAT 2019: Selection pattern

For MBA (full-time)/MBA (part-time), MBA (International Business), MBA (Travel and Tourism): Applicants will be short-listed on the basis of their scores in C-MAT (AICTE )/MAT (AIMA)/CAT(IIM). The candidates will have to attend a group discussion and interview.

MSc Industrial Fisheries: Candidates will be short-listed on the basis of their CAT score and interview.

Also Read: CAT 2018 results to be released soon @ iimcat.ac.in, steps to check

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More